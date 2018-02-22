Home | News | General | Abia state governor Ikpeazu lambasts Nnamdi Kanu for not being straightforward

- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been criticised by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

- Ikpeazu said Kanu is not a straightforward person, adding that the IPOB leader speaks from both sides of his mouth

- The governor said that Kanu never consulted him before taking any action

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has condemned the leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that he is not a straightforward person.

The governor said: “Whenever you talk with Nnamdi Kanu, he always speaks from both sides of his mouth, he is not a straightforward person."

NAIJ.com gathered that the governor stated this during a three-minute interview he granted BBC Igbo service, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, February 21.

He added: “He never consulted me before taking any action. It’s true that Igbos are being marginalised but how can we get to the promised land? Who will lead the Igbos to the promised land? Do we have enough guns if war should break out?”

The governor claimed that of all the tribes in Nigeria, the Igbos, more than any other, want Nigeria to stay united.

Kanu, who is wanted by the Nigerian government for alleged treason, has not been seen in public since September 2017.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was reportedly hiding in the creeks in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria as security operations continued in the southeast.

It was learnt that Kanu suddenly disappeared from Abia state, where he resided and carried out majority of his activities since returning from detention.

There were indications that Kanu was hiding with some of his aides who escaped the heat of the Operation Python Dance in his home-base.

