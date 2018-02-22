Home | News | General | INEC seriously planning to rig 2019 election - Secondus alleges, speaks on insecurity in Nigeria (video)

- Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says his party supports the Senate;s electoral amendment

- Secondus alleges that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to rig the 2019 elections

- He says his party would stand against any such move to rig the exercise

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus,‎ has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of doing everything possible to rig the 2019 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus said his party supported the electoral amendment by the Senate that put the presidential election last. He said there was nothing with the sequence.

Daily Trust reports that Secondus spoke at a meeting of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) on Thursday, February 22, in Abuja.

According to Secondus, the PDP will use its strength to resist any form ‎of rigging in 2019.

"We want Nigeria to know that INEC is doing everything to rig elections in 2019.‎ It happened in 2015 and we will not allow it to happen in 2019. Why are they registering under-age Nigerians?

"We are determined and have resolved to resist all the illegalities in this country.

“This is the right time for those who left our party to come back. The APC is not a party; they have failed in virtually all sectors.

"Today, Nigerians are not safe; there ‎are killings here and there. This government is misleading Nigerians that some of the 94 kidnapped girls in Yobe are rescued, but we got reliable information that they have not been rescued.

“We ask Buhari to ensure that our girls are rescued," Secondus said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Prince Uche Secondus said the ruling All Progressives Congress would experience what he described as 'defection tsunami' soon.

Secondus said this in reaction to the defection of members of the PDP in some states like Kogi and Adamawa.

Recall that a former special adviser on political matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, had led 16 other chieftains and supporters of the PDP to the APC in Adamawa, on Saturday, February 17.

