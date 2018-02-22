Home | News | General | Just in: We are not sure of the true situation of the missing girls - Minister Lai Mohammed reportedly says as he visits Yobe

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, visited Yobe state on Thursday, February 22, to ascertain the true situation following a recent attack on a school in Dapchi and the abduction of some children by members of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Premium Times reports Mohammed as saying: “On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number.

“Give us a few more time please.”

Mohammed was reportedly among the three ministers that President Muhammadu Buhari asked to help find out the facts about the incident at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

The report said Mohammed arrived the community with Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim, the minister of state for foreign affairs. They were received by the governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Geidam, and the theatre commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas.

“We are still monitoring the situation and what I want people to understand is that since two days ago some of the students who fled to neighbouring towns and communities had returned and more have been returning.

“When we arrived here we have been briefed by the governor and the GOC about the situation of the students. We know there are few students who are yet accounted for, but we don’t want to manufacture stories on this issue. But give us few days, we will be able to tell you exactly the real situation of things.

“But you can see response of the military, the response of the state government is quite commendable. Since four days now we have been following the efforts being made to arrest the situation,” he said.

He continued: “But we must understand that these are they dying days of the Boko Haram and what they intend to do is to embarrass the government because they have been degraded, they have been pushed out of Sambisa forest.

“They have been starved out of oxygen and the oxygen they feed on is publicity so that they can grab the world’s attention.

“But I can assure you that with the determination of our gallant military, the days of Boko Haram are numbered.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that one of the girls who escaped Boko Haram onslaught at Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Faiza Mohammed, said she would not go back to school except Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, the chief of army staff is the gateman of the school.

Faiza who recounted her experiences said one of her classmate was bitten by a snake as they tried to escaped their way through the bushes in the night to unknown destinations.

Source: Naija.ng

