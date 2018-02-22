Home | News | General | Son of Lagos traditional chief denies involvement in former NURTW boss murder case

- The controversy surrounding the recent confessions of an alleged notorious serial killer, Adeola Williams, known as Ade Lawyer, is still on

- Lagos socialite and philanthropist, Ambassador (Dr) Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo has washed his hands off the travails of Ade Lawyer

- He stated that he does not know the alleged serial killer on a personal level

Lagos socialite and philanthropist, Ambassador (Dr) Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo has washed his hands off the travails of the alleged notorious serial killer, Adeola Williams famously known as Ade Lawyer, who was recently paraded in Lagos by the Nigerian Police for alleged murder.

Ade Lawyer was apprehended alongside former National Union Road of Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, Lagos state chapter, Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa in connection with the murder of Ganiyu Ayinla, popularly known as Pinero, the Personal Assistant to the NURTW chairman in Idumota, Azeez Lawal, known also as “Kunle Poly."

Late Lawal was killed on Tuesday, January 23 during an attack on Kunle Poly in the Idumota area of Lagos Island.

Prince Kazeem Eletu says he won't be distracted by the allegations against him. Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: Police arrest former NURTW boss, alleged serial assassin over murder

Ade Lawyer however confessed during interrogation that he was contracted by Olohunwa to assassinate Kunle Poly.

He also alleged that he had worked for many influential Nigerians, including Prince Kazeem, the youngest son of late popular traditional Lagos chief, Gbadamosi Bamidele Eletu Odibo.

In a swift reaction, Prince Kazeem, washed his hands off the allegations, stressing that the suspect has never worked for him.

He made this known in a press statement sent to NAIJ.com on Thursday, February 22.

According to him, he saw the accused person once, when he came alongside some area boys during a dispute over a land boundary.

“It wasn't even a physical fight. Nobody exchanged blows at all. It was just a verbal disagreement with the man who also claimed the (disputed) land belongs to his family.

“We were surrounded by area boys, some of whom always hail me anytime they came across me and as a kind gesture, I do give them money. So, this bearer (Ade Lawyer) was among them.

“He came with one NURTW official that day. While the argument was ongoing, the police from the Ilasan station at Lekki/Ajah came and invited us to their station.

“That was the first and the last time I met this fellow (Ade Lawyer),” part of the statement read.

As for the land dispute, Prince Kazeem said: “We were transferred to Area J Command and both sides were asked to bring relevant documents which we did. At the end, the Area Commander instructed both parties to maintain peace and return to the status quo based on the Supreme Court judgment in favour of our family as the rightful owner of the land.”

Meanwhile, Prince Kazeem has said despite the distractions from Ade Lawyer's claim, he would continue to serve humanity through his newly unveiled NGO.

Last Saturday, February 17, he celebrated his 40th birthday and launching of his foundation in Victoria Island, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

No fewer than 40 traders and artisans, including fashion designers, hair dressers and carpenters benefited from the foundation during his 40th birthday celebration.

Beneficiaries of the foundation pose for a photograph with Prince Kazeem Eletu during the official launch. Source: Twitter

Prince Kazeem called on other non-profit and charitable organizations to partner with him to ensure that the undeserved communities in Nigeria are reached with humanitarian assistance.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday, January 23, threatened to ban the activities of the NURTW in the state if the union's leaders failed to stop the violent activities of their members.

At the end of a Security Council meeting in Lagos, the state government ordered the immediate suspension of all NURTW activities in Lagos Island following the crisis rocking the union’s chapter.

See the faces of newly arrested criminals in Lagos State - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...