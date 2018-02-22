Home | News | General | Stop sabotaging my presidential assignment - Tinubu tells Oyegun

- APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, accuses party chairman, John Oyegun, of violating the agreement both of them had at the party secretariat

- He alleges that Oyegun has unilaterally inaugurated officials parallel to the officials already heading the Kogi state chapter of the party

- APC sets up committee to investigate disagreement in its Kaduna state chapter

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has accused the national chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, of sabotaging efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members.

The Cable reports that Tinubu in a letter dated Wednesday, February 21, accused Oyegun of violating the agreement both of them had at the party secretariat when President Muhammadu Buhari gave him the assignment of reconciling aggrieved party members.

He said: “Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC.”

In the letter copied to the president, vice-president, Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives, the APC national leader faulted the party chairman for allegedly taking actions to hinder the reconciliation process in Kogi, Kaduna, Kano and Adamawa states.

He said Oyegun had unilaterally inaugurated officials parallel to the officials already heading the Kogi state chapter of the party

“While this may place you in significant affinity with those parallel officials you handpicked, this machination suggests no improvement in the welfare of the party in Kogi or at the national level,” Tinubu wrote.

He urged the APC national chairman to stop taking unilateral decisions with regard to the national and state chapters of the party. Tinubu also reminded Oyegun that the assignment of reconciling aggrieved party members was one given him by President Buhari.

Meanwhile, the national working committee of the APC has set up a three-man committee to embark on a fact-finding mission to Kaduna state with a view to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the disagreement.

It will be led by the deputy national chairman (south), Engr Segun Oni and is expected to also identify the immediate causes of the disagreement and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the house of Senator Hunkuyi.

The committee is expected to report back to the NWC within a week. Other members of the committee are the national auditor, chief George Moghalu and Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu, national woman leader.

