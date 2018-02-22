Home | News | General | Anambra monarch says killer-herdsmen, strayed wild cards

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE traditional ruler of Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area, Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Chris Oranu, has described as “strayed wild cards” herdsmen responsible for various attacks and killings of people in his and other communities in Nigeria.

He said they are first time visitors, who strayed into their victims communities and engage in clashes and killings in their host communities nationwide, especially his agrarian community in Anambra State.

Igwe Oranu, who recently ascended the throne of Omor, said this during a ceremony in Omor, where he unveiled his development blueprint for the predominantly farming community and equally played host to a body of farmers association and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector in the council area who paid him courtesy visit.

Igwe Oranu, who also observed that established herdsmen who know the grazing route where they graze regularly and have their families residing in those communities do not engage in violent clashes with farmers and killing of people in their host communities.

He said: “The regular herders know their grazing locations and had known their hosts very well and would naturally not rock the boat of the existing smooth relationship between them and their hosts. The ones causing trouble and killing people and burning their houses are ‘strayed wild cards’ who enter host communities for the first time.”

On his strategies to contain further attack against his people, he said he has fine-tuned strategies with which to cope and wade off invading herdsmen, adding that the Anambra State Government has also done well in that area by putting structures in place through office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Cattle Menace, who supervises and advises the governor on that and other related issues.

“Again, there is an understanding between the Governor of Anambra State and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, such that if the cattle destroy any farm, there is a desk at the governor’s office to report the matter for prompt attention, investigation and action,” he noted.

