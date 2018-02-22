Home | News | General | ADP berates Lagos State Govt over refuse on streets

… says Lagosians are at greater risk of an epidemic

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has described the heaps of refuse that has recently characterized Lagos as a disaster, an eye-sore and a shame to be associated to a strategic state like Lagos. The party has warned of a possible outbreak of an epidemic in the state.

The party through its Lagos spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye has drawn the attention of the Lagos state governor to the health risks that the refuse on the streets present to the residents of Lagos urging the governor to wake up from his slumber and avert a possible outbreak of avoidable diseases like cholera, diarrhoea and so many others that can be caused by dirty environments.

ADP said that it is really sad that with the massive resources available to the state under Governor Ambode, including technological advancements made worldwide in refuse clearing and recycling, that Lagosians will still be exposed to this kind of tragedy. The party stressed that it was wrong for the government of the state to discard a working PSP system that had effectively curtailed the refuse dumps across the state and also created jobs for local vendors.

The party says that Lagos should have been developed to a stage where such refuse can innovatively be used for renewable energy to further help in the generation of stable electricity which will create more jobs for the growing population of Lagos. ADP alleges that the APC has lied to Lagosians a lot.

The party also condemned the incessant demolitions of property in the state, claiming that most of the time, the property destroyed to pave way for construction of roads are not necessary. ADP said in many other cases, victims are not duly compensated; citing the Otodo Gbame case as one out of many.

ADP has called on Lagosians and Nigerians in general to support it; because the party is the true alternative political platform and it is a pro-masses party with the plan to make Nigeria a place of pride for all. According to the party, if Lagosians support them, they will enjoy a better deal after 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...