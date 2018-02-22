Home | News | General | Kano owes media organizations N850m advert bill – Information Commissioner

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Kano state government Thursday admitted that the former administration of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso left behind unpaid advert bill totalling N850m.



Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba said “the current leadership of the state inherited advert debt of over N850 million left by the Kwankwaso administration.”

The state Commissioner of information, youth and culture Malam Muhammad Garba while briefing pressmen in his office, said “the huge amount of money was for various adverts placed on major newspapers”

He said that the debt profile also included “recorded and live programmes on national television and announcements on local Radio stations by Kwankwaso administration which was not paid to the media organizations.

Garba explained that despite the financial situation of the country, the state government was committed to pay the affected media houses to enabled them to continue playing their role as watchdog of society.

The Commissioner added that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would continue to work closely with media organizations to strengthen our democracy

Garba said “we are ready to support the media achieved their responsibility of informing people, setting agenda and upholding virtues of good governance and transparency.”

