Manchester City’s Walker eager to beat “bitter rivals’’ Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker’s love for former club Tottenham Hotspur will motivate him against Arsenal in the English League Cup final match on Sunday, the 27-year-old has said.

The England international was involved in the north London derby on numerous occasions as he played 229 matches for Tottenham in eight years at the club.

He then sealed a move to English Premier League rivals Manchester City in August.

Walker has featured in all of Manchester City’s League Cup fixtures so far and is eager to renew his rivalry against Arsenal.

But he has warned his team mates to be cautious of Arsene Wenger’s strengthened squad.

“Spurs is a club which belongs to my heart and, to get one over their bitter rivals, and mine for a long time, would be a fantastic feeling.

“But it’s a game of football and anything can happen in 90 minutes,” Walker said.

“They’ve made some excellent signings in January which we need to be careful of, and we need to just say: `Let the best team win’.”

Walker came close to winning the league twice with Tottenham but the club faltered.

The defender said his decision to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s team to join Manchester City was partly due to the lack of silverware.

“For me, I want to win stuff,” Walker said.

“I hate losing, and to be with Tottenham for the number of years I was and not pick up anything was disappointing.

“We were very close for two seasons, with Leicester City and Chelsea, but we just fell short and I don’t want that to happen here at Manchester City.”

Walker is now on the verge of winning two trophies in a single season as Manchester City are favourites to win the Cup final match.

They also hold a commanding 16-point lead atop the league table.

Walker, who believes he has become wiser at Manchester City, previously lost at the League Cup final as Tottenham were beaten by Chelsea in 2015.

The defender is now keen to avoid a repeat.

“Losing to Chelsea with Spurs in the League Cup in 2015 was horrible… It’d be emotional if we win. I’ll probably have a minute to myself before I go and find my family…,” Walker said.

“After 27 years of working hard to try to lift this kind of thing, hopefully I can do it then.”

