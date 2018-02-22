Home | News | General | Dapchi schoolgirls: Gov. Gaidam, Lai Mohammed calm weeping parents

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed appealed for calm and patience today over the scores of missing schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical College Dapchi, Yobe.

Gaidam was the first to appeal to the parents as they wept uncontrollably when they could not find their children in school, despite the late news on Wednesday that they have been recovered by the military.

Dapchi schoolgirls during the headcount on Tuesday.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam kept mute on the whereabouts of the girls, when he met the wailing parents at the District Head’s palace in Dapchi on Thursday.

He urged them to remain faithful as security operatives were still searching for the girls.

He said “soldiers have been pursuing the insurgents, although they receive information that the Boko Haram insurgents had passed some areas, but the communities in the areas said they did not spot the girls along with the insurgents.”

He assured that government and security operatives would not rest on their oars until the missing girls were

accounted for.

The waiting parents wept profusely as the earlier news that the girls were rescued turned out to be false.

The Yobe Government on Wednesday issued a statement claiming that some of the missing girls had been rescued.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who flew to Damaturu today on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari , also appealed to parents and guardians for additional time to search for the missing school girls.

The minister made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen when he led Federal Government delegation to Dapchi on Thursday.

He said the actual number of the missing schoolgirls would be determined in the next few days when parents come forward with complaint of their missing wards.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...