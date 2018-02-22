Home | News | General | Saraki advises media on quality reporting

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday, advised the media on quality reporting.

Saraki gave the advice when a delegation from the International Press Institute (IPI) led by its Director Barbara Traori paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Saraki said quality reporting would ensure the strengthening of the country’s democracy which would result into a free press.

“The strengthening of the democracy of a country will rest not only on the media but the government.

“That is why we really should be partners in progress and work closely together.

“That is not happening.There is need for us to continue to do that based on the understanding that we are on the same side.

“Institutions like us must be strengthened and when we strengthen our institutions, we don’t strengthen individuals because some of us will come and go but we must strengthen our institutions and democracy,” he said.

The president of the senate said that when the parliament and the press work together as institutions, it would go a long way in ensuring that Nigerians were better served.

Earlier, Mr Nduka Obaigbena , Chairman, IPI World Congress Organising Committee, said the institute was a network of global journalists, editors and publishers dedicated to promotion of free press and good governance all over the world.

Obaigbena, who is the publisher of This Day Newspapers, said it was the decision of the IPI to grant Nigeria the hosting rights.

“It is in our interest to showcase the best of Nigeria, to showcase our democracy which is thriving and continuing, to showcase the fact, that in Nigeria, we don’t quite have the trouble of the media.”

Barbara Traori, the Director of the Institute called for greater cooperation between the government and the media.

“Of course there will be healthy tensions between the news media and the authorities.

“But we also do believe that in a democracy such as Nigeria, the space that the state can offer to quality journalism is vital.

“Not only in the sense of ‘hands off’ but also in the sense of proactively giving the journalistic community, the safety they need to work professionally.

“I am grateful that yourself and the institution you represent support this event and reiterate the request and hope that you would consider joining not only the congress, but also addressing our esteemed delegates” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is scheduled to hold in June.

