Home | News | General | Delta 2018 Budget: Allocation to Isoko Nation, a show of marginalization- Ogheneyole

THE Director-General, Revive Africa Initiative, RAI, Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, has described the budgetary allocation to Isoko Nation as a show of marginalization.

Out of a total of N161billion which is the Delta State budget, N4.5billion which is one per cent of the total budget was allocated to Isoko Nation for capital project.

Ogheneyole, who was reacting to the details of the 2018 budget which indicated that one per cent of the total budget was allocated to Isoko nation, blamed the three lawmakers representing Isoko nation, adding that the outcome of the budgetary allocation was first hand evidence of poor legislation by the trio.

He said inter-alia : “Who are we to blame, of course, the blame goes to the three lawmakers representing Isoko nation in the Delta State House of Assembly. Funny enough, one of the three is the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly.

” Frankly speaking, I don’t know what they were doing in the hallowed chamber when the budget was presented and passed. This is unacceptable and an aberration and we are going to resist it within the confines of the law.

” Isoko nation has always supported the current administration without reserve, so; we don’t know why such amount was allocated to us and our lawmakers kept mute. What is one per cent going to do for Isoko nation who is a major producer of oil in the state? He asked rhetorically.

Ogheneyole, who is also a frontline House of Assembly hopeful for Isoko North Constituency under the Social Democratic Party, SDP, insisted that the amount was an aberration that needed to be corrected.

He called on the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and the three lawmakers representing Isoko nation in the state House of Assembly, to, as a matter of urgency, come up with ways to augment the budget through the supplementary budget.

He warned that the only way Isoko nation which he noted was the second producer of oil in the state would keep mute over the issue was if the issue was addressed in the supplementary budget.

“We have started mobilizing our people to resist this injustice meted out on us. We are not slaves or second class citizens in Delta State, we are a major stakeholder of this state. We have communities in the state from Isoko with over 51 oil wells like Uzere community.

“In fact, we are the second highest oil producing community in Delta State. There is hardly any community in Isoko nation that does not have oil. Again, apart from the oil deposits in Isoko, we were also key factors to the emergence of this administration, we voted for PDP 100 per cent. With all these, how can one per cent be allocated to us?

“Considering this development, we, therefore, state that the representatives of Isoko nation have failed completely to project and speak for Isoko nation and we are not going to fold our arms and watch injustice take the front burner.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...