Winners emerge at Brownsville inter-school spelling contest

IT was an interesting competition as winners emerged from nine schools that contested at the inter-school spelling competition organised by Brownsville College, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. The competition held at Brownsville was in three categories, JSS1, JSS3 and SSS1 involving two students representing each school from different senatorial zones of Lagos State.

The schools that contested were British International School (BIS), Edgewood Secondary School, Global International Secondary School, Lagoon Secondary School, Whitesands School, St. Joseph Secondary School, May Day College, Holy Child College and the host, Brownsville College, Ikoyi.

Following the rule of the competition, 15 seconds were allowed to spell a word which attracted 10 marks if spelt correctly and 10 seconds for bonus with five marks. Any school caught cheating would be disqualified while marks will be reduced from any school its student was caught distracting the competition. At the end of it all, EWC Lekki took first position, British International School came second and Brownsville College, Ikoyi, 3rd position in JSS1 category.

In the second category, JSS3, Brownsville College, Ikoyi and British International School took first position and Lagoon Secondary School 3rd position. In the SSS1 category, British International School took first position, EWC, Lekki came second while Holy Child College third. Speaking on the essence of the competition, Director of Studies, Brownsville College, Jamal Kasumu said, “as a co-educational institution that runs British/Nigerian curriculum in order to unleash inner potentials and instil confidence, we aim to fully help our students develop their individual talents and interests.”

We also emphasize on leadership skills,opportunities and the ability to assume responsibilities at all levels, even as we endeavour to build a reputation in the Lagos community to produce outstanding examination results at all levels”.

He further said that the competition aimed at fostering a relationship with other schools and to help students understand the pronunciation of certain words as well as understand their meaning and the ways words are being used.

Continuing he said that with our combined British/Nigerian curriculum we assure our students will always get the best.

