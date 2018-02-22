Home | News | General | Chibok/Yobe Girls: Let’s avoid repetition of incidence, Senate tells FG

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senate on Thursday charged the federal government to beef-up security in the country, just as it equally urged it to rescue the abducted students of the Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State to avoid the repetition of what happened in 2014, Chibok Girls, newsmen report.

Dapchi schoolgirls during the headcount on Tuesday.

This was made known to newsmen in Today’s plenary session. According to Sen Bukar Abba who cited orders 42 & 52, said on Monday, “Boko Haram attacked Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State and as at this morning 46 girls are missing.

In his contribution, Sen Ahmad Lawan, said, “Boko Haram now sees young girls as targets, we need to be extra careful and we need to take extra measures in protecting our schools especially our female schools.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari

Reacting to the statements of Sen Bukar, Sen Hassa Mohammed opined, “There are no actual numbers of the girls missing, the police have their numbers and the school has a different number. The state Government has failed in performing the basic duties of protecting lives and properties.”

See the resolution of the Senate:

Condemn the attack on the school and re-insurgence of Boko Haram; and Urge the FG to urgently recover the girls to avoid a repeat of what happened to the Chibok girls.

