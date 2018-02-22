Home | News | General | Rangers will soon reclaim top position – Ogunbote

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – CHIEF Coach of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote, has said that the club was still a work in progress stating that he was committed to ensure that the club succeeds in the league this season.

The coach who took over club after it posted a relatively poor performance last year made this known in an interactive session with sports journalists under the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu State Chapter, held at the association’s secretariat on Thursday.

According to Ogunbote, “We have not gotten to where we want the club to be. I know expectations are high and we know that we will soon get to our destination where we will be singing ‘Holy Holy Holy’ at the end of the season.

“I do not like taking pressure from outside. That is why I always work towards success all the time. Some people are occupying our position and by the time we get there, we will never come down. I’ve managed traditional teams and I know expectations are always high.

Speaking on the slim margin with which the club win most of their home matches, the coach said that, “rangers value three points more than goals in each match. Though we are working in each match to get a win, when the goals starts pouring in, we will appreciate it.

He further stated that the reason why the club registered four grade A goal keepers was to ensure that the club doesn’t lack quality in that department in case of a national assignment.

“the essence of four keepers is that at times, some players can be called up for national assignments. So we wouldn’t like to run into crisis. Every player wants to distinguish himself to be called up for national assignments and we will not stop them, “he said.

He however called on the organisers of the league to ensure live coverage of all NPFL matches to ensure easy followership of clubs by their fans. This according to him will raise the standard of the league.

In his reaction, the Chairman of SWAN in the state, Comrade Norbert Okolie thanked the coach for making out time to interact with sports writers despite his busy schedule.

He urged sports journalists in the state to always ensure that the course of Rangers is promoted in their reportage of the club.

Rangers currently occupies the eight position in the league with 13 points having played eight matches, one less than other teams.

