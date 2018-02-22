Home | News | General | Most of the elected APC politicians will not get second chance in 2019 because of poor governance - Satumari reportedly claims

- Kudla Satumari says the ruling All Progressives Congress will be massively defeated in 2019 because of poor leadership

- Satumari accuses APC of abandoning its manifesto and claims Buhari won in 2015 because people wanted to test him

- He says the candidate of the PDP will be a Muslim and would divide northern votes in 2019

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kudla Satumari, has reportedly declared that many political officers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be re-elected in 2019 because of alleged leadership failure.

Daily Independent reports that Satumari, a leader of the PDP in Borno state, said this while speaking on the state of the nation.

He reportedly argued that the APC government at the centre had jettisoned its much-talked about manifesto and failed the country thus causing avoidable recession.

He complained about the country’s difficult economic situation saying people are hungry, millions are getting thrown out of job while the economy continues to contract as investors see no need to return for investment.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 election because of “Nigerians’ eagerness to see something different including people who were indifferent about him; he was not tested so people wanted to see what he could do.

“Also, majority of the voters in the north saw the 2015 election as war between the north and the south thus the controversy surrounding the ways voting took place.

“He was seen as a Muslim because the election saw all kinds of sentiment being expressed as all Muslims saw him as their own.”

But in 2019, he said things would be different.

“The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party too would be a Muslim. The thought of any massive votes like 2015 won’t exist again.

“Senator Musa Kwankwaso would divide the Kano vote. The former governor of the state together with Ibrahim Shekarau would break any bloc vote from Kano state.

“Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, both former vice presidents have joined forces, and so APC would not get the kind of votes they got in Kaduna in 2015 again in the upcoming election.

“Bauchi State is also slipping away from the hands of APC due to bad leadership,” he said adding that any thought of APC winning the 2019 election with the votes from the South West should not exist because Buhari didn’t win the 2015 election with the votes from the zone.

“Votes from the South West to Buhari were not up to one million.

“North West gave him the votes that he won the election but the region is being sharply divided," he added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus,‎ has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of doing everything possible to rig the 2019 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus said his party supported the electoral amendment by the Senate that put the presidential election last. He said there was nothing with the sequence.

