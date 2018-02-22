Home | News | General | Professor Ango Abdullahi emerges new chairman of Northern Elders Forum

- The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 21

- At the end of the meeting, NEF approved the new structure proposed by its special Think Tank

- The forum also appointed new officers to run its affairs

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, February, 21 in Abuja, to deliberate on critical issues concerning the organization and the nation.

Professor Ango Abdullahi is the new leader of the Northern Elders Forum. Source: Twitter

At the end of deliberations, NEF approved the new structure proposed by its special Think Tank and also appointed the following new officers to run the organization:

1. Professor Ango Abdullahi - Chairman BOT/Convener of the Forum

2. Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura - Deputy Chairman (North-West)

3. General Paul C. Tarfa (rtd) - Deputy Chairman (North-East)

4. Ambassador Yahaya Kwande - Deputy Chairman (North-Central)

The forum also ratified the appointment of the already existing 21 members of the Board of Trustees which management board is headed by Alhaji Mohammed Goni.

Given its thoughts on the state of the nation, NEF lamented the state of insecurity in the country and strongly condemned the horrifying carnage and bloodletting going on in the north and other parts of Nigeria, associated with the Boko Haram insurgency and farmers and herdsmen clashes.

Part of the statement read: “NEF wants an immediate and complete end to these unfortunate happenings and will work with government, other community and civil society organizations, traditional rulers, political leaders and the clergy to ensure that peace returns to the north and to Nigeria. In particular, NEF wants to see a total end to killings across the country.

“NEF would also like to see the introduction and application of modern livestock management practices in order to protect herdsmen and farmers, their families and communities, and enhance their quality of life.”

Dr Paul Unongo, on Wednesday, January 17, resigned as the chairman of the NEF, after an emergency meeting of the forum which was held in Abuja.

Unongo resigned after northern elders criticised him for making an 'inflammatory statement' about the ongoing herdsmen crisis in the country.

Unongo said he chose to step down because the time was ripe for him to give way for NEF to produce another leader who will implement some of the suggestions he has made.

