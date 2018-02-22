Home | News | General | Ondo monarch commends Akeredolu

By Chris Nwosu

The Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, SAN, for embarking on infrastructural development in Iwaro Oke/Oke/Oka Road of the state.

Receiving the governor, who came to inspect some roads and commission some projects at Oka Akoko recently, Oba Adeleye said the project was a life-saving one for those plying the road on a daily basis.

He recalled that before the reconstruction of Oke Oka hilly road, a family of 18 lost their lives while returning from graduation ceremony of their son at Adekunle Ajasin University.

According to him, the family would have been wiped out but for those who stayed behind to collect their graduation materials.

Also speaking, a prominent indigene of the town who is also the President of the Association of Good Governance Development Advocate Lagos, Prince Olusegun Ologbese, commended Governor Akeredolu for saving the lives of people of the area from agony of losing lives on the hilly road on daily basis.

Ologbese who is also the patron of Ondo/Ekiti Council of NUJ, urged the governor to extend the road construction to the remaining parts of the state.

