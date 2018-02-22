Home | News | General | Youth unemployment, time bomb, NGO warns

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organization, International Corrections and Prisons Associations Africa, ICPA, has lamented the growing rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria, warning that it is a time bomb that could consume the country, if not aggressively tackled.

According to the President of the organisation, Mrs. Uju Agomoh, it is regrettable that Nigerian governments had not invested properly in the army of youths in the country, describing it as a dangerous trend which could spell doom to the nation

Agomoh who spoke in Umuahia, Abia State, during at an empowerment programme entitled: “Empowerment Life Planning Skills Workshops” organised by ICPA for Abia youths, further lamented that “Nigeria has the worst case of youth unemployment in Africa.”

Dr. Agomoh who is also the Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation And Welfare Action, PRAWA, called on all levels of government to invest more in the empowerment of youths to avert ugly collateral effects associated with youth unemployment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...