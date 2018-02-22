Home | News | General | Telecom: Competition will drive down tariff—NCC

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, has said that it is not worried about the short term tariff modulation among telecom providers, saying that competition among the operators will drive down their prices.

NCC spoke against the background of differences in tariff among telecom operators, saying that even though it regulates tariff in the industry, it was not much worried over tariff differences among the operators.

NCC Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr Ruben Muoka, made the position known in Obollo-Afor, Enugu State at the 35th edition of the commission’s Town Hall meeting.

Muoka said: “As a regulator, we don’t interfere with day-to-day pricing. What we have done is to give a band within which the service providers will not charge beyond. What we entrenched in the system is competition. Competition is going to drive down prices and it has been so because if that service provider increases the price of his data services, there is option to go to another provider.

“We are about to give them instruction that on auto renewal, that even when your data expires, you will have 14 days to roll it over in consideration of the consumer.

Chairman of Udenu local government council, Mr. Frank Ugwuanyi while speaking to newsmen suggested that telecom operators should pay taxes to councils where their operational masks are mounted.

