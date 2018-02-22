Home | News | General | Lagos finally takes proper decision as residents cry out over heaps of refuse, settles with PSP operators

- The Lagos state government says it would not fold its arms as refuse takes over the environment because of crisis between Visionscape and PSP operators

- Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, the environment commissioner, says government has provided facilities to the tune of N2.5 billion for assess by operators

- He adds that no effort would be scared to return Lagos to a sane and clean state

The Lagos government would now commence immediate evacuation of refuse that had taken over the state for many months now following a final resolution by key players in the environment sector to sheathe their swords.

The decision came amid cries from residents of the state about the high level of filth in most parts of Lagos as well as the fear that it could result in an epidemic as the rains begin.

The Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators and Visionscape, the current organisation in charge of clearing dirt in the state agreed to stop their fight at a meeting on Thursday, February 22 between officials of them and officials of the government.

Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, the environment commissioner, told the gathering that the government was interested in easing the challenges being experienced in waste management across the state.

"Government, more than ever, believes in this partnership and that is why it has not only provided a facility of up to N2.5 billion with state guarantee, which PSP Operators could access to upscale their operations, but has also opened another channel through the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) for loan facilities at reasonable interest of not more than 12% per annum," he said.

The commissioner added that the government of Akinwunmi Ambode was prepared to remove all bottlenecks hindering seamless waste disposal operations in the state.

According to him, no efforts would be spared to return the dump sites to sanity by reducing the menace of indiscriminately parked trucks and scavengers, both of which add to the loss of time at the dump sites.

Speaking at the meeting, John Irvine of Visionscape, said he was happy with the resolution of the stakeholders.

“It is not unusual to face this kind of problems especially in the first cycle of operations.

"It takes some time to build the superstructures and to ameliorate the present hiccups; we are buying locally and taking steps to have waste container bins manufactured locally," he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a top Lagos monarch, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, warned residents of the state that he would not save anybody caught engaging in illegal dumping of refuse in public places arguing that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has done his best with the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

Oba Akiolu said this on Wednesday, February 21, at a town hall meeting to sensitise traders and residents on the importance of the CLI project and the need to ensure a cleaner environment.

