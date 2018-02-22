Home | News | General | Leadership Crisis: Artiste managers back call for probe of COSON

By Beanajmin Njoku

Following the leadership crisis rocking the Copyright Society of Nigeria,COSON, the Association of Music Artiste Managers of Nigeria,AMAMN, has backed the call for an audit of the society, saying it will restore confidence between the two bodies.

In a statement titled, “COSON and The New Dance”, AMAMN said nothing but a probe of the leadership of COSON would satisfy its members.

This development is coming as the Nigerian Copyright Commission,NCC, is said to have annulled the return of Okoroji as Chairman of the society.

Okoroji was returned as COSON chairman at an extraordinary general meeting held on December 19, 2017, days after Efe Omorogbe was installed by the board of COSON.

According to AMAMN, the association, on a fact-finding mission, met on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 with Chief Tony Okoroji and his team. A week later, it met with Efe Omorogbe and Mr. Joel Ajayi on ways to resolve the ongoing crisis.

It says, “Despite the fact that Mr. Efe Omorogbe is not only a bona fide member, but a founding member of our association, we decided to adhere to the principles of “Audi Alterem Partem” (let the other side be heard as well) and give both sides a chance to present the facts as they see it.”

The association therefore implores both parties to comply with the position of the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) in the matter.”

“The regulator has finally spoken and we are grateful. We implore all parties to please adhere to the ruling of the NCC and allow the proposed probe and forensic audit that the NCC has asked to be carried out.”

“As a body, we have resolved to follow this situation to a legal and logical conclusion and ask all artiste managers, to join in this agitation. We don’t get paid if our clients don’t get paid; let us therefore secure the rights and livelihood of our clients.”

