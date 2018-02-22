Home | News | General | Adesina urges lawyers to live up to their constitutional roles

Former Secretary General of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Deacon Dele Adesina, SAN, Thursday, urged the judiciary to continuously live up to its constitutional role, in a bid to preserve the legal profession.

Lawyers

Adesina made the call in Lagos, at the public presentation of his book entitled New Development in Law and Practice in Nigeria.

He said that the judiciary had continued to live up to its constitutional and historic role as the baston of constitutional democracy.

He said that it remained the tripod on which the hope of democracy and the common man rest, adding that the time to stop politicization of the judiciary is now.

According to Adesina , “To say that the Nigerian judiciary is corrupt is an unacceptable generalization which must yield up to specifics.”

In his comment, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, a discussant at the event, also advised lawyers to learn to “steal” knowledge from their colleagues, adding that it also impacts on the learning process.

According to Olanipekun “Rome was not built in a day,” and so even as young lawyers, they must be prepared to learn and adhere strictly to the principles of legal practice.

Warning lawyers against corruption, Olanipekun said: “Woe betide any lawyer who gives bribe, offers bribe, compromises the integrity of the legal profession or distorts justice, such lawyer will go to hell.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...