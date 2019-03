Home | News | General | Thriving economy, free enterprise panacea for sustainable democracy—ECCIMA

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has said that thriving economy and free enterprise are indispensable for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

The chamber noted that the economy could be rejuvenated by boosting the industrial sector and spurring small and medium enterprises, SMEs, for inclusive growth.

It also stated that the country needs to boost her export drive by engendering the competitiveness of her products on the global market.

New President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Udeze made the remarks at a press briefing announcing the 29th Enugu International Trade Fair that will hold from March 16 to 20, 2018.

Udeze had during his installation pleaded with South East Governors to help attract wider participation for the 29th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Nevertheless, he disclosed that different countries of the world including Japan, USA, Turkey, Indonesia, Ghana among others have indicated interest to participate in the fair, which he noted has been made ready with improved infrastructure at the fair ground.

Udeze said that the Enugu Trade Fair was conceived as a major and key economic event that has been in place to foster the South East and indeed Nigeria economy.

Udeze pledged to enhance institutional capacity building of the chamber and Human Capital Development; promote agriculture, Industrial and entrepreneurship development and consolidation of public policy advocacy.

