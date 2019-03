Home | News | General | Dickson charges Bayelsa youths to shun cultism, drug abuse

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on youths to shun cultism and drug abuse.

He said that indulging in such social vices will only give them temporary satisfaction but eventually destroy their lives.

According to him, the youths who will make it in life are those that cultivate discipline, follow established procedures and take advantage of opportunities that come their way.

He stated this during the graduation of a training programme, powered by the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, and the Bayelsa State Government.

Dickson, who was represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), congratulated the graduands for their perseverance, dedication and commitment to the training programme, stressing that they should maximize the benefits of the training to sustain themselves.

Also speaking, Mr. Peter Agbo, Director of Corporate Planning at ITF Headquarters, who represented the Director General, said that the training programme was a collaborative effort between the ITF and the Bayelsa State Government which was packaged as the National Industrial Skills Development Programme.

