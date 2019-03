Home | News | General | Ademokun blames fuel price hike on division in NLC

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Emmanuel Ademokun, has attributed the rise in the pump price of petroleum products by the Federal Government in recent years to the division within the labour union.

He stated this yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, during the 40th anniversary celebration of the NLC, insisting that the real player in the petroleum sector utterly backed out of the struggle that could have brought an end to the increase.

The occasion had in attendance Professor Julius Ihonvbere who represented the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bashir Kadiri as moderator, Dean of Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, Professor Eddy Erhagbe, as the guest lecturer, labour leaders and workers from affiliated unions.

Ademokun said: “When a house is divided against itself, what do you expect to get? It will not stand. But the truth is that we are actually on the issue in terms of the increase in the price of fuel. We know that the major union in that field is an affiliate of NLC, but they are not part of the struggle now.”

