NNEWI—TO complete ongoing projects and move some departments to its permnent site, the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital NAUTH, Nnewi, has appealed to the Federal Government to step up its capital votes.

NAUTH also appealed to the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions to look into improving the capital vote of NAUTH, adding that the school needs money for ongoing projects and the hospital.

Chief Medical Director, CMD, of NAUTH, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, made the call when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions paid a visit to the hospital’s temporary and permanent sites in Nnewi and the confluence of Nnewi, Oraifite and Ozubulu communities.

Prof. Igwegbe told the committee that “the health institution has 450 bed capacity with about 4,000 staff, six outstations in Onitsha, Oba, Neni, Ukpo, Umunya and Awka and it is becoming very difficult to operate optimally from the temporary site, hence the need to move some departments to the permanent site.

While thanking the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole for his assistance and Governor Willie Obiano’s administration for assisting in constructing access roads to the permanent site, he noted that the temporary site is no longer conducive.

His words: “The major problem of the health institution is lack of accommodating space following the increasing number of patients… We are prioritizing the building projects we are constructing at the permanent site because of lack of funds, we want to get ready the administration, male surgical and general outpatients department and few other departments, for us to move to the permanent site.

“All our capital votes have been going into the construction of the projects in the permanent site, we need more funds for us to complete some specific projects in the permanent site for us to move in.”

