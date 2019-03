Home | News | General | NLC flays arbitrary retirement of primary school teachers in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—CHAIRMAN of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Bayelsa State Council, John Ndiomu, has decried what he described as the “indiscriminate forced retirement” of some primary school teachers in the state.

Ndiomu stated this on an occasion to mark the 40th anniversary of the NLC with the theme: Nigeria Labour Congress: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Press Centre, Yenagoa, yesterday.

His words: “Some teachers were retired from the teaching service before their due retirement age. Labour will re-visit the matter. I want to assure all workers in Bayelsa that nobody will intimidate them and nobody will be punished unjustly. There must be collaboration between the employer and employees for the system to work.

“We always adopt dialogue and constitutional means in resolving conflicts and matters that border on workers welfare.”

