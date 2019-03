Home | News | General | JEDC laments dormant prepaid metres

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC, has said 24,000 of the 50,000 metres allocated to its customers were inactive due to illegal by-passing by the customers.

JEDC said it will introduce the whistleblower policy so that cases of illegal by-pass, tapping and vandalisation can be dealt with.

Also, the company said it has not reviewed the tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, urging customers to ignore rumour.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Modibbo, maintained that the company’s retail tariff remains within the same bracket as other distribution companies in the country and the current tariff regime has not changed since its approval by NERC after extensive customer consultation in December 2015.

His words: “If actual economic indices or parameters are applied, consumers are likely to witness almost 100 percent increase in tarrif.”

“Despite these challenges and inability to recover cost coupled with negative cash flows, the company is still investing to improve the network and quality of supply to its customers and maintains uniform tariffs for its customers in all its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau.”

