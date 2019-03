Home | News | General | Security: We’re prepared for Kaduna int’ trade fair — KADCCIMA

By Naomi Uzor

The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), has said that the chamber and the state government has made adequate security arrangement with all security agencies in the country for the 39th Kaduna international trade fair, starting tomorrow in Kaduna.

President of the Chamber, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, said the Kaduna state government and KADCCIMA are not leaving any stone unturned on the issue of security as several security forces have been deployed within the state and on the trade fair ground to secure lives and properties of exhibitors and visitors.

As part of their preparations for the fair, she said the chamber has made extensive contact with industrialists, manufacturers, producers, fabricators, distributors and marketers, both within and outside the country to come and participate at this year’s Africa’s most famous fair.

She stated: “On the side of participants and visitors to the fair, Kaduna chamber of commerce is envisaging a large turnout from both local and international participants.

So far, we have some companies from countries like Turkey, Pakistan, India, Kenya, Egypt, Thailand, Iran, Niger Republic and Peoples Republic of China who have indicated keen interest to participate” she said.

According to her, the theme of the 39th edition of the fair, “Promoting Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for International Competitiveness”, was chosen to compliment the effort of the government towards revamping the economy to drive investments in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and technologies.

