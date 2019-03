Home | News | General | Glo’s Professor Johnbull cautions against talebearers

Season five of the Globacom-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, ends today, Friday, with an episode is entitled ‘Story People,’ which revolves around Ikoku, played by Nollywood actor, Browny Igboewu, who goes about telling tales and claiming to know virtually all important people, including presidents of foreign nations.

•Professor Johnbull cast

The series airs at 8.30p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes.

Viewers will watch Ikoku spread his tales from the gullible Mai Doya (Funky Mallam) to Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), and how he succeeds in making the philanderer, Flash (Stephen Odimgbe), believe that he can pass his examinations without reading by drinking a substance that will make his brain work better.

Besides, viewers will be anxious to find out why Olaniyi shuts his restaurant; if there is a goat-killing licence for pepper soup joint owners and if indeed there is a ban on beer consumption because of health concerns.

In ‘Story People,’ the sitcom’s protagonist, Professor Johnbull (Kanayo O. Kanayo), is in his element as he calls for public sympathy for “compulsive prevaricators” such as Ikoku, who he describes as a “psychopath.”

He cautions against public gullibility and urges people to be on the alert whenever the all-knowing-tale bearers come calling.

