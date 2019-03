Home | News | General | Kia Stinger, Stonic, Picanto pick iF design awards

Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 ‘iF design’ Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design.

The new Kia Stinger hatchback sports sedan, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.

2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF awards, and the ninth consecutive year the company has received an iF award. This latest hat-trick of awards brings the manufacturer’s total number of iF design prizes to 15.

The Stinger, designed at Kia’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany, marries classic gran turismo design with a spacious and cosseting interior. Taking inspiration from the grand tourers of the 1970s, the Stinger features elegant hatchback proportions and a muscular ‘coke bottle’ shape down its flanks, highlighting its rear-wheel biased power delivery.

Also designed in Frankfurt, the Stonic, Kia’s debut compact crossover, offers a striking and bold exterior design, combined with an elevated seating position and practical SUV format. It is the most customisable Kia ever made, offering buyers a wide choice of two-tone paint combinations and interior colours.

The third-generation of the Kia Picanto – Kia’s smallest car – brings a youthful and energetic character to the A-segment. It boasts a distinctive new design and a high-quality, high-tech cabin, with huge potential for customisation. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto’s intelligent design makes it one of the most spacious cars in its class.

