By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 32-year-old carpenter, Emeka Okonkwo, who pleaded guilty to stealing phones and cash totalling N80,000 was, yesterday, sentenced to 16 months imprisonment by an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Okonkwo, was arraigned alongside Isaac Ibrahim, 55, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving of stolen properties.

Okonkwo pleaded guilty while Ibrahim denied the charges.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Peace Chukwudi, had on November 7, 2017, when the duo were first arraigned, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on November 5, 2017, at 10:00p.m, at Elf Bus Stop, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendants stole recharge cards valued at N50,000 and cash of N30,000, belonging to the complainant, Mrs Ima Jack.

According to her, the offences committed are Punishable under Sections 287, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Okonkwo pleaded guilty to the charge, while Ibrahim pleaded not guilty and was granted N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya adjourned till yesterday.

