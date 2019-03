Home | News | General | Man allegedly throws lover into Lagos Lagoon for calling off 10-yr relationship

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—Policemen attached to Oworoshoki Division in Lagos have arrested a man who allegedly drowned his lover in Lagos Lagoon, at Oke-Eri, Oworoshoki area, for allegedly ending their relationship.

The deceased, identified as Iyabo Akinpelu, 48, had been living with her lover, Philip Ononaku, 45, until the relationship went sour on February 11, when she was said to have called off the 10 years relationship over battery.

Lagos lagoon

Report had it that she got into another relationship.

Eyewitness account

A resident of Oke-Arin Street, who gave his name simply as Moshood, said: “Philip is a jealous lover. He even went to Iyabo’s new lover’s home to fight with them. But he was beaten up.

“Philip then went to the Police to report the matter. Iyabo and her new lover were arrested, but later released. He was not happy that they were released.

“He went about bragging that he will teach Iyabo and her new lover a lesson they will never forget. Some days after the threat, Iyabo was declared missing.”

It was during the search for Iyabo that her bloated body was found floating on the lagoon at Oworoshoki. Iyabo’s family reported the case of threat to the Police, which led to Philip’s arrest. Her limbs were tied before she was thrown into the lagoon.

Police investigate

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect was arrested by the Oworonsoki Police Division and transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Yaba.

According to Oti, “the onus lies on the detectives to ascertain the root cause of the murder before the suspect is charged to court.

“One Christiana Akinpelu of Oke-Eri, Oworonshoki, came to the station and reported that the former husband of her sister, one Philip Ononaku, killed her sister, one Iyabo Akinpelu, by pushing her inside river after tying her hands and legs.

“The DPO rushed to the scene with his men and arrested the suspect. The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary and the case was transferred to SCIID, Panti, Yaba.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...