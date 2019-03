Home | News | General | Cultists kill LSNC, LASPOTECH student

By Evelyn Usman

An official of Lagos State Neigbourhood Corps, LSNC, was, Wednesday night, killed by suspected cultists, who invaded Umunede bar at Mallam Isah Close in Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos, where football fans were watching a UEFA Champions League game.

This came as one person was also killed and several others injured when cultists invaded Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu campus, Tuesday

Laspotech

.

The LSNC official, Moshood Bolaji, as gathered, was returning from work, when he stopped over at the bar to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Servilla and Manchester United around 9.30p.m.

Meanwhile, Police authorities said no fewer than five suspects have been arrested in connection with the two incidents.

On the killing of LSNC personnel, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered a manhunt for the assailants.

As first step, Edgal has directed a contingent of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and personnel of the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad to relocate to Census Police Outpost, Aguda, Surulere, with immediate effect.

