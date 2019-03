The confusion trailing the attack on Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday continued yesterday, as some aggrieved residents of Dapchi, headquarters of Busari Local Government Area of Yobe State, attacked Ibrahim Gaidam, Governor of the state.

They not only booed the number one citizen of the state but threw stones and dangerous objects at his convoy, resulting in the destruction of some vehicles.

The governor, had disclosed during a visit, yesterday that contrary to earlier reports, none of the missing girls had been rescued.

The governor, who disclosed this when he visited the community, yesterday, told weeping family members of the students to keep praying that the girls be found.

Governor Geidam’s statement came barely twenty-fours after the state government in a statement signed by Director of Information, Abdullahi Bego, said the girls had been rescued by the military.

He urged the parents to remain faithful, adding that security operatives were still searching for the girls

He said: “Soldiers have been pursuing the insurgents, although they received information that the Boko Haram insurgents had passed some areas, but the communities in the areas said they did not spot the girls along with the insurgents.”

He assured that government and security operatives would not rest on their oars until the missing girls were accounted for.

The waiting parents wept profusely as the earlier news that the girls were rescued turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved residents of Dapchi, headquarters of Busari Local Government area of Yobe state, attacked Ibrahim Gaidam, governor of the state, yesterday.

They not only booed the number one citizen of the state but threw stones and dangerous objects at his convoy, resulting in the destruction of some vehicles.

The governor arrived the community before noon and immediately went into a meeting with traditional leaders at the palace of the village head.

He was said to have taken the leaders into confidence but they agreed that he should also address the crowd which had gathered outside.

“When Gaidam began speaking, we were calm. We followed all that he said with assurances that the situation was under control,” Abdullahi Dapchi, a resident of the town who said two of his sisters were among the captives, told newsmen.

“But we got suspicious when he began dribbling us. You know how these politicians are. He said we should cooperate with the government that they were doing their best. We asked him about the situation and he said none of the students had been rescued.

“At that point, some parents broke down in tears, some even collapsed and before you knew it, the atmosphere was chaotic. The governor had to be ferried away by his security operatives but the mob went after the vehicles in his convoy. The peace that we have been enjoying in this community was disrupted.”

Dapchi said it took the intervention of soldiers, who fired shots into the air, for the crowd to disperse.

He said moments after the troops left, some residents gathered again but this time around they started protesting.

“They blocked major roads, chanting anti-government songs and placing curses on Boko Haram,” he said.

“They demanded the immediate release of the students and said they were not interested in how government would achieve that.”

The protest did not gather momentum because attention had shifted to the school where Gaidam, under tight security, was awaiting the arrival of the delegation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three ministers – Lai Mohammed (Information), Mansur Dan Ali (Defence) and Khadija Bukar Abba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs – later arrived in two helicopters.

They met with the governor and had a brief discussion with the media.

Appealing to family members of the captive to exercise patience with government, Mohammed said the freedom of the girls would remain a priority.

He said the actual number of the missing schoolgirls would be known when parents come forward with complaint of their wards.

“On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number,” he said.