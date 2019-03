Home | News | General | Despite controversy surrounding Dapchi girls' rescue, group hails Nigerian army

A civil society group has commended the Nigerian army for the quick intervention and rescue of girls abducted by some Boko Haram terrorists in Dapchi, Yobe state.

The group, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Transparency and Good Governance said the swift response of President Buhari and the military led to the rescue of the girls.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, February 22, the national president of the group, Sabo Odeh, compared Dapchi girls' abduction to that of the Chibok girls which happened on April 14, 2014.

Odeh accused the past administration of treating the Chibok girls issue with laxity.

He however, said that in the administration of President Buhari, there is no hiding place for the terrorists as those behind the abduction hope to make political gains from it.

He said: "The attack on GGSTC Dapchi and the abduction of the girls is eerily similar to the abduction of the Chibok girls in April of 2014, both being under one year to General Elections. It is however reassuring that the only similarity the two ugly incidents share is the timing."

In terms of response, the dispatch with which the government at all levels and the Nigerian army responded is remarkable. It is also noteworthy that stakeholders have been focused on solutions as opposed to engaging in blame trading," Odeh said.

We further appeal to anyone with information that will assist in locating the girls not to delay in sharing same with the military and security services.

The expectation is that contractor activists and political jobbers will not exploit the situation of these families to their own selfish ends as was the case in the past. Nigerians should pray for these families and for the immediate return of the girls.

We however want to task the government, the Nigerian army with the other services of the military and the other security agencies to dispose of all niceties and crush all the remnants of the terrorist group without mercy," he concluded.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Geidam on debunked claims by the Nigeria army that all the abducted girls have been rescued.

Geidam during a visit to Dapchi said 48 of the 94 girls were rescued.

The governor also promised to update the public on issues and development surrounding the abduction of the Dapchi girls.

