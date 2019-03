Home | News | General | Workers in S/South state jubilate as governor allegedly dashes out N40m over endorsement

- The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, has allegedly given out a total sum of N4om to a delegation of NULGE workers who paid him a visit

- The workers had paid the visit to the governor to thank him for his friendly disposition and regular payment of salaries; and subsequently endorsed him for a second term in office

- Following the endorsement, the governor allegedly dashed the group the sum of N30m and also donated N10m for the launch of the NULGE magazine

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade informed a large gathering of local government workers and their leaders, that he is very excited to be the leader of the state.

According to Daily Trust, the governor made the comments when he received a visit from the national president of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Ibrahim Khaleel Abdulkadir, and his members, who came to express their gratitude to him for the regular payment of salaries and his friendly disposition.

NAIJ.com gathers that Ayade stated that he was way ahead of his time and contemporaries, and told the workers to refer to him as “digital governor.”

He reportedly spurred the crowd to keep chanting “digital governor” as he danced excitedly.

He stated: “I am too much as a governor. Truly, I am too much. Call me digital governor. In fact, I am excited to be your governor.

“I will do anything to put food on your tables irrespective of any project.”

On his part, the NULGE president thanked the governor for treating them with respect, and assured him of their endorsement for a second term.

Afterwards, the governor directed that the workers be paid their salaries for February.

In appreciation, he also allegedly directed that the sum of N30m be released to those present; and announced an additional N10m donation for the launch of the NULGE magazine.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria’s minister of health, reportedly urged Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state to move over to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adewole said Ayade, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been working closely with the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The minister was quoted as saying leaders of the APC were eagerly waiting to formally welcome Ayade.

Adewole, who reportedly spoke at the first Cross River state Health Summit, in Calabar, added: “Governor Ayade who is of the PDP has long been implementing the change agenda of the APC-led federal government.”

Source: Naija.ng

