By Onozure Dania

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been commended by the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Felix Obuah, for bagging the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year and Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year awards.

He added that the choice of Wike as the candidate of the party in 2015 was a wise one.

Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt, lauded Wike for his developmental efforts, especially in areas of infrastructure and human capacity development in the state.

Commending the governor for winning the prestigious Silverbird award, which presentation will hold on February 23 in Lagos and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year Award, which presentation will be on February 24, Obuah said the party was not surprised that what the governor is doing in the state was appreciated, even by those outside the state, adding that a gold fish has no hiding place.

He recalled that in less than three years of being in office, Wike has remarkably reshaped the state, proving that indeed good governance is possible if done with sincerity of purpose.

