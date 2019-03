Head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr has taken a final decision on Lille’s goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, regarding the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Franco- German gaffer said the goalkeeper has been inactive for his French club since the start of this season, therefore will have no place in the squad for the tournament.

Speaking about Enyeama, Rohr told reporters at the Aiteo/NFF Award that, “He is not playing anywhere, so we cannot take players who are not playing.

“We are working hard to have the best of our legs taken to Russia and we don’t have the luxury of naming a player that has not been playing in recent time.

“Each time we have a problem, there is always a good answer and I hope it will be the same for the World Cup.

“We currently have so many players in camp and we want to continue monitoring them. The most important thing is for them to be in best shape for the Mundial.’’

Enyeama last played for the first team of Lille on April 15, 2017.