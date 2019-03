Home | News | General | Rotimi Amaechi threatens to name those frustrating FG's $195m waterway contract

- The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says some government officials, and people making money from water are sabotaging government effort in restoring peace on the nation’s waters

- He urges shippers to provide statistics and what the country is losing to insecurity on the waterways for him to present to the president

- Maritime University to begin undergraduate programme

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused cabals operating in government, security contractors as well as security agencies of frustrating the $195m security contract to secure the nation's waterways.

He has also threatened to disclose those behind the sabotage if pushed to the wall.

Amaechi made the accusation on Thursday, February 22, at the second stakeholders interactive forum organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Warri Delta state.

He said some government officials, and people making money from water were sabotaging government effort in restoring peace on the nation’s waters.

“For ship-owners you need to do a petition to the President, you need to behave like an activists and learn to be like students. The President approved a contract of $195million and there are people in the system sabotaging that contract. The contract is to that restore security in the nation's water."

"I won't say who they are until it gets out of control. We are still battling for the contract to take place but if it get out of place w‎e will name them including the security people.

"These are people who make billion of dollars from the water so they don't want security on the water because if we secure the water all this rubbish will go,” he said.

The minister urged shippers to provide statistics and what the country is losing to insecurity on the waterways for him to present to the president.

Meanwhile, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta, to begin undergraduate degree programmes from the 2017/2018 academic session.

The senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, gave the indication in a release issued on Wednesday, February 21.

He said the approval underscored government's commitment to develop Niger Delta in line with the Buhari administration’s new vision to develop the region.

According to the release, the NUC approved that academic activities begin in three faculties namely: Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management.

