As always, the new year has brought us numerous brand new fashion trends, but lace styles remain as popular as they had been before. Looking for lace style ideas to include into your wardrobe? Check out this top 20 of lace fashion 2018!

1. Short lace styles

Short lace styles are a popular option for everyday wear, but they can also help you look fabulous during a party or a date.

Some lace styles can be even worn to office - this cool purple lace dress is made much more appropriate for the corporate environment with an additional of black pumps and a matching bag.

Lace and peplum are a match made in heaven, which is once again proven by this glamorous pink lace dress with one of the cutest peplums we’ve ever seen!

You don’t have to rock a fully lace outfit to make an impression - even a small lace fragment on a dress can help you look fabulous everywhere you go.

If you’re in a mood for some fairytale chic, go for a princess lace dress with a full skirt. The asymmetric length of the dress is a nice touch, and we’re simply in love with the belt!

Sometimes the secret to looking absolutely gorgeous in a lace outfit is your choice of accessories. The match between the shoes and the clutch plus the yellow gele and belt are what makes this look perfect.

2. Long lace styles

While you wouldn’t normally rock a long lace dress when running errands or meeting with friends, it can become your ideal party outfit!

This year, many lace styles feature unusually cut peplums, just like this elegant grey and silver lace dress. The hairstyle chosen by the fashionista may be simple, but we can’t imagine a better choice for this look.

A lime green lace dress will surely cheer everyone up as soon as you enter the room, and the emerald gele fits this whole look flawlessly.

Dramatic and deep colors remain extremely popular when it comes to new lace styles, and royal blue is always a good choice. Don’t forget to wear some fabulous jewelry!

Blue and yellow color combination has been one of the hottest ones in Nigerian fashion of 2017, and in 2018 it’s not going anywhere! It’s a foolproof choice for a sophisticated lady.

In the next lace look it’s all about the bold color combination. The dove gray color of the dress wouldn’t be too exciting on its own, but the addition of dark purple instantly turns it into high fashion.

3. Lace styles for a wedding

If you’ve been invited to a wedding and are having doubts about your outfit, going for a beautiful lace dress should be your number one choice.

Take advantage of one of the most popular color combinations in Nigeria, turquoise and fuchsia, when styling your new lace look. We especially love the adorable white and gold purse!

Peach and gold is another classic color pairing for Nigerian weddings, so if you don’t have an outfit in this color scheme, time to get one!

Wearing white to a wedding that is not your own is undoubtedly a bold choice, and that’s exactly why we love this white lace crop top and skirt combination even more!

Red and silver are the two colors that go hand in hand in Nigerian wedding fashion, which is why pairing the two shades for your lace look is always a good option.

Surprisingly enough, lace styles with sleeves are currently gaining popularity, so if you want to be the first one to rock a new fashion trend, choose a long-sleeved lace dress!

4. Lace and Ankara styles

Combining lace and Ankara in one stylish outfit gives you more freedom for expressing your fashion sense and following the hottest trends in fashion.

The most traditional way to rock combination Ankara and lace styles is to pick complementary shades - check out the way the red lace works with the yellow and red Ankara!

Another example of the way lace can flawlessly match the Ankara in one gorgeous outfit is this blue and coral bodycon dress.

Your new Ankara and lace outfit doesn’t necessarily have to be a dress - take a cue from this fashionista and rock a combination of Ankara trousers and lace blouse!

The next Ankara dress would be stunning on its own, but the addition of black lace at the hem instantly turns it into a fashion work of art.

When designing your new lace and Ankara style, you can get creative and pair Ankara with lace in the most unexpected yet elegant ways!

Source: Naija.ng

