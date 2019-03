Home | News | General | Frustrated parents of missing Yobe girls go physical on governor's convoy

- Some aggrieved parents of the missing Yobe girls of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi have expressed their displeasure over the situation

- The parents, apart from booing the governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, also threw stones at some vehicles in his convoy

- According to Abdullahi Dapchi, a resident of the town, it took the intervention of security officials to calm the situation

The widespread tension concerning the missing girls of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19, is still on as some angry residents of the locality which is the headquarters of Busari local government area attacked the state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam.

During his visit at the community, the governor told the affected families to remain prayerful for their children to be discovered and returned to them.The governor reportedly said this came some hours after the state government in a statement signed by the director of information, Abdullahi Bego, said that the girls had been rescued by the army, The Cable reports.

He encouraged the parents to remain faithful, while security officials are in search of the girls. He stated: “Soldiers have been pursuing the insurgents, although they received information that the Boko Haram insurgents had passed some areas, but the communities in the areas said they did not spot the girls along with the insurgents.”

He said that government and security operatives will do their utmost to see that the girls are returned safely.

Abdullahi Dapchi, a resident of the town told newsmen: “When Gaidam began speaking, we were calm. We followed all that he said with assurances that the situation was under control.”

“But we got suspicious when he began dribbling us. You know how these politicians are. He said we should cooperate with the government that they were doing their best. We asked him about the situation and he said none of the students had been rescued.

“At that point, some parents broke down in tears, some even collapsed and before you knew it, the atmosphere was chaotic. The governor had to be ferried away by his security operatives but the mob went after the vehicles in his convoy. The peace that we have been enjoying in this community was disrupted.”

They not did not stop at tonguelashing the governor; they also threw stones and dangerous objects at his convoy, which resulted in the destruction of some vehicles. The governor had disclosed during a visit on Thursday, February 22, that contrary to earlier claims, the girls are still to be recovered. Dapchi said it took the intervention of soldiers, who fired shots into the air to disperse the mob.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security operatives to find the missing Yobe students.

The president also expressed sadness at the incident and said the minister of defence would lead a delegation to the state on Thursday, February 22, to ascertain the situation.

