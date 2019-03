Home | News | General | Zamfara killings: Governor Yari reportedly disburses over N200 million to deceased families

- Zambara state government disbursed over N200 million to families of victims of the recent gunmen attack in the state

- The government said it offered the money to compensate the families of the deceased

- It urged Zamfara residents to remain calm as measures are being put in place to address security challenges in the state

The Zamfara state government has reportedly disbursed over N200 million to families of victims of the recent gunmen attacks in some communities of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, disclosed this on Thursday, February 22, in Zurmi, while presenting state government’s assistance to the families of the deceased and victims of the recent gunmen attack at Birane Village in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Rikiji, who is the chairman of the state’s Damage, Assessment and Relief Committee, noted that over N200 million had been disbursed to families of the deceased and those who lost their properties in the recent gunmen attacks in Shinkafi, Bakura, Maradun Talata-Mafara and Zurmi local government areas.

He said that the assistance was aimed at sympathising with the families of the deceased.

“Each of the deceased families received N500, 000 while the injured persons and those who lost their properties were given N100, 000 each in addition to five bags of assorted grains given to the families.

“We are not happy with this assistance we are giving to the families of the victims, but it has become necessary for us to assist them,” he said.

He said the state government had set up the committee to ascertain the number of deaths and people that lost property or got injured as a result of cattle rustling, banditry and other forms of criminality to assist the victims.

Rikiji urged the victims to consider the incident as an act of God and called on the people of the state to remain calm.

He said that the state and the federal government were working together to address security challenges in the state.

Responding, the emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku, thanked the state government for the gesture and promised that the emirate would continue to assist the victims.

Atiku, therefore, urged security agencies to review measures and redouble efforts in addressing security challenges in the state.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, deployed additional three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) to Birane village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara, to forestall further loss of lives.

Bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had on Wednesday, February, 14 killed 18 persons in Birane village.

Seven PMF units were recently deployed to the state to augment the personnel of the Police Command there.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said that Idris gave the directive after a visit to the state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He said that the IG, who was accompanied by the AIG Zone 10, Sokoto, and commissioners of police in the zone, held a stakeholders’ meeting with the people.

Source: Naija.ng

