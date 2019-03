Home | News | General | You have to rearrange your cabinet, it's overdue - APC chieftain urges Buhari

- President Buhari has been urged to rearrange his cabinet if he is desirous to fulfill his electoral promises Nigerians

- A chieftain of the APC in Abia state, Ambassador Chibuike Ukauwa said the cabal within the cabinet were only interested in their personal benefits

- Ukauwa, however, urged the president to stop their dangerous mission of sabotaging his good works

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Ambassador Chibuike Ukauwa has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rearrange his cabinet so that he can make the best of the remaining part of his tenure and fulfill his electoral promises to the people of Nigeria.

ThisDay reports who Ukauwa made this known Umuahia said the cabinet assembled by Buhari was being bogged down by deadwoods and saboteurs.

According to him, ''The cabal within the cabinet were only interested in their personal benefits and cared less about helping president to make positive impact on the lives of Nigerians hence Buhari should urgently “stop their dangerous mission of sabotaging his good works.”

''As a chieftain of APC, I think Buhari is making a big mistake. I am not impressed with the way things are going under President Buhari-led federal government.

''I think President Buhari is on high level manipulation by a cabal in the presidency and Nigerians are expecting him to flush out those cabals that have hijacked his government.''

The party chieftain said that he was not happy at the way things are going under his government adding that he could not understand why president appears not to be aware that there are certain people in his cabinet who doesn’t want him to succeed as president of this country.

According to him, there are certain cabinet members in Buhari’s administration who are loyalists of past presidents hence they would be working to frustrate the good plans that Buhari has for this country.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the national leader of the APC Bola Tinubu has accused the national chairman of the party John Odigie-Oyegun of sabotaging efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members.

Tinubu in a letter dated Wednesday, February 21, accused Oyegun of violating the agreement both of them had at the party secretariat when President Buhari gave him the assignment of reconciling aggrieved party members.

