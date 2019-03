Home | News | General | Fela Durotoye begins political career, says we are not too young to run

- Fela Durotoye formalises his membership with Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

- He says credible aspirants are needed to represent the people at the general elections

- The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria urges INEC to put a stop to underage registration

Motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye, has formally declared his intention to join active politics.

Durotoye in a post on Instagram on Thursday, February 22, said he had formalised his membership with Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) to achieve his political goals.

He said he joined the ANN after researching into several political parties to determine if their ideologies, vision and values resonate with his.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari asked for more time to decide - Okorocha

Part of his post read: “To build the Nigeria of our dreams would require exceptional candidates who would emerge from a pool of excellent; credible aspirants chosen by the people to represent them at the general elections. And so, over the last few months, I have researched into several political parties to determine if their ideologies, vision and values resonate with mine.

"I am glad to announce that one party has resonated more with me than any other in sharing common ideology, principles and a truly democratic internal political process that is open to all to aspire…

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"A party that provides a level playing field for the best candidates to emerge at all levels for Legislative & Executive offices.

"THAT PARTY IS THE ALLIANCE FOR NEW NIGERIA."

Read Fela Durotoye's post below:

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday, February 22, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to quickly address the challenges surrounding the ongoing voter registration exercise in the country.

CBCN, in the communiqué released at the closing mass of the 2018 First Plenary in Abuja signed by Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, urged INEC to stop the registration of the under-aged.

NAIJ.com gathers that it said this was a threat to the sanctity of the electoral process, particularly as Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general elections.

The Catholic bishops expressed their dissatisfaction with the report that alleged inadequate provision of registration facilities by INEC deprived many eligible people of their right to register for voting.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...