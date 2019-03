Home | News | General | Fashola blows hot, threatens to seek FG's approval to withdraw from N120 billion Bonny road project

- The N120 billion Bonny-Bodo road project may come to an abrupt stop if the differences between leaders of host community are not settled

- The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, threatened to seek the president's approval to withdraw funds for the project

- Fashola urged the leaders to come to an agreement for the project to commence

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has threatened to seek President Muhammadu Buhari's approval to withdraw from the N120 billion Bonny-Bodo road project if the host communities are not willing to cooperate.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the threat at a meeting with rulers, Julius Berger, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Council of Elders from Ataba, Gokana, on Thursday, February 22, in Abuja, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the minister told aggrieved community leaders to settle their difference, failure to do so might force him to seek the president's approval to divert the N60 billion part contract fund for other projects.

It was learnt that the NLNG is providing N60 billion, and another N60 billion from the federal government.

According to the minister, the contractor had received mobilisation yet the project was suspended due to lack of unity from benefiting communities.

The elders had insisted that the project would not be implemented except they were 'carried along' and a route built in Ataba.

The displeased minister said: “We might tell NLNG to take its money back. Since you said you know the permanent secretary, I will leave you with him. All I want is a peace accord and an invitation to Julius Berger, not later than Wednesday 28, otherwise I will write a report to Mr President that it doesn’t seem that this project is ready to go on, but we can move the money to another project.

“Whether it is Ataba, Ogoni or Gokana, you own this project. The people you call militants are not spirits. They take their cue from how you react. You are leaders there. If you go back home today and say it is over, the militants too will calm down. They don’t do anything without alerting the leaders.

“For us, we can’t keep the money down. The contractor has received his money but now he can’t work. There are projects where contractors are waiting for money, they don’t have it. That is a contradiction that will not last long.

“So, I will leave you. You know where we stand. We have an idea of where you stand. For me, it is a compromise that owes the project. NLNG will not be there forever. It took time to even beg them to release this money. So, if you don’t take ownership of the project and put it to use, we might as well tell them, take your money back the project is not ready.

“When there is peace, we will come back but we need to have a position before the end of this week. There must be an MoU of compromise, assuring us that there will be peace in that place, agreed to by you, give it to us and invite the contractor to come back.

“Suggest to the contractor anything you want him to do. You can’t take over how they organise their business. They are not bringing imported labour into your land. If your people want to supply diesel, sand, make the case for them; let them choose but don’t impose on them. They must be able to screen those they will admit to work with them and those who don’t meet that standard must sit.”

The stakeholders, however, pleaded for an extra week to re-converge, saying that they would conclude and submit a workable document by March 7.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Professor Yemi Osinbajo arrived Bonny Island, Rivers state, for the ground-breaking ceremony of multi-billion naira road project embarked upon by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the vice president made this known on his twitter page on Thursday October 12, 2017.

Source: Naija.ng

