- Irish envoy said Boko Haram crisis would not have deteriorated if it was well managed

- The envoy noted that the crisis has become complex and created vacuum for others to exploit

- He blamed the country over its failure to effectively tackle the challenge when it just started

Sean Hoy, the Irish high commissioner to Nigeria on Thursday, February 22, declared that external forces have taken took advantage of the Boko Haram crisis in the north-east.

The Cable reports that Hoy said the failure of the country to effectively tackle the challenge when it first manifested created room for others “including bandits and external people” to manipulate it.

Hoy made this known while delivering a lecture at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, on the theme, ‘Road to peace lessons from the Northern Ireland peace process’.

The envoy said the Boko Haram crisis would not have deteriorated if it was well managed at the onset, noting that “the longer you leave something, the more complex it becomes”.

He said: ''In 2009, Nigerians knew who the Boko Haram actors were in Borno; you knew who to talk to, but that did not happen.

''Now, the vacuum has been taken over by others, including bandits and external people who are not Nigerians at all and it became complex.

''The current conflict in the north-east arguably began when a local conflict within Borno state, which could have been addressed better at that time was not well handled, most of us will agree with that.

''The conflict now spread to the entire region. It has become complex and created vacuum for others to exploit. These external forces driven by wider agendas are keen to manipulate local unrest.''

He, however, added that Nigeria could still take a clue from how Northern Ireland handled its own challenges.

He added: ''The Nigerian situation [is] more complex than that of Northern Ireland but (that) does not mean that nothing should be done about them.''

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian army reacted to report that troops were asked to halt during Operation Lafiya Dole in order to allow Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau to escape describing it as false.

In a statement on Thursday, February 22, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu who is the deputy director of the army public relation explained that there were methods of operation in military engagement. He listed some of the factors that can allow troops to slow down or change tactics and that this has nothing to do with allowing the enemy escape.

