The Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who is currently in Haiti for a conference and exhibition in his honour, has been decorated with the Haitian state’s Medal of Honour.

According to a report by media executive and co-founder of the Committee for Relevant Arts, Jahman Anikulapo, Professor Soyinka was on Tuesday, February 20, accorded a state reception in Port au Prince, where President Jovenel Moise led other dignitaries to celebrate the icon, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that First Lady of Haiti, Martine and eight cabinet ministers, as well as many senior government officials, assisted Moise in decorating Soyinka with the Haitian state’s Medal of Honour.

It was learnt that the decoration was followed by a banquet, which had eminent Haitian artists and culture workers, as well as political and economic leaders in attendance.

Anikulapo noted: “Later, Soyinka was honoured by the University of Haiti, through the Institute for Studies and Research of Africans of Haiti, founded by his ‘comrade’ and ‘intellectual sparring partner’, Leopold Sedar Senghor, where the auditorium was named after him, and he engaged the students on the connection between Africa and its many Diasporans.

“He formally opened an exhibition by the art students curated in his honour. In a short review, Soyinka recognised the deep consciousness of the young artists for African cultural heritage. He said, ‘I came from the source to Haiti to see essences of Africa in the way the young people have represented Sango, Obatala, Orunmila and so on.’ He said he was happy the young ones had not lost their Africanness to so-called ‘modern civilisation’.

"Later in the evening, Soyinka was in dialogue with the renowned Haitian writer, Lionel Trouillot, moderated by the journalist, Emmelie Prophete at the Anne-Marie Morisset Centre. A highpoint was the appearance of French writer, Frank Etienne, who paid a special tribute to Soyinka for deploying his writing and influence in advancing the cause of humanity and giving Africa a potent voice on the global stage.

"He recalled a conference in Italy in the 1980s where he said the laureate made a case for the black race as deserving greater honour and recognition in the discourse about global civilisation. This, he said, changed drastically the way world intellectuals began to re-evaluate contributions of the black family to issues concerning the human race and development."

It was learnt that the one-week programme would also include an exhibition of Professor Soyinka's collection of art works curated by Professor Awam Amkpa of New York University.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Nigerian Nobel Prize winner, Soyinka on Wednesday, January 10, described the incessant attacks and killings by the killer herdsmen in many parts of Nigeria as a declaration of war on the country.

Soyinka, who made this know in a statement released, also warned President Muhammadu Buhari against treating the case of the herdsmen lightly. He advised President Buhari to avoid falling into the same trap former president Goodluck Jonathan fell into with the Boko Haram sect.

