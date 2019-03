Home | News | General | Uncertainty as FG begins probe of Dana air, others over safety of passengers

- The federal government is already investigating some airlines with Dana being the major focus over recent incidents

- Senator Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, says the report of the investigation would be made public

- Sirika says the federal government would do everything possible to make travelling by air very safe

Senator Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, has revealed that the federal government will commence investigation into the activities of Dana air and other airlines operating in the country to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

The Punch reports that Sirika stated this when he visited the scene of the incident involving a Dana air plane at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers state revealing further that through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the federal government had increased oversight on all airlines, with particular attention on Dana.

According to him, Dana has been in the news for bad reasons recently. A door of one of its aircraft recently fell off upon landing recently while another outran the runway in Rivers state and the government is now taking the issues seriously.

READ ALSO: Council of state approves $1bn for agriculture - Governor Amosun reveals

“We have increased our oversight on all the airlines in the country with particular attention to Dana Air, having been in the news for bad reasons lately.

So, we are taking it seriously; and since the first incident, the NCAA has been on the matter regarding Dana and other airlines,” Sirika said adding that that investigation had commenced with a view to ascertaining the reason for the latest incident.

The findings would be made public in accordance with the law.

“All the standards and the recommended practices are regulated worldwide the same way; and Nigeria recently has done very well in aviation. We scored 96.4 per cent in security when ICAO did the safety audit of the country.

“For the first two airports were certified by ICAO; the two airports are in Lagos and Abuja. We are doing everything we can to certify all airports. Nigeria scored over 67 per cent last year on safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“We are on our way to ensuring that everything is perfect in the aviation industry. We want to assure the general public that whatever it will cost us to maintain this high standard and improve upon them, we will do it,” he said

He urged Nigerians to always wait for investigations into such incidents before giving their analysis.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Dana aircraft overshot the runway and landed in the bush around the airport area on Tuesday, February 20.

The aircraft was reportedly flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt when the incident happened.

The passengers were quickly evacuated and no casualty has been reported so far.

Dana Air does it again - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...